Uriah Rennie: Football icons pay respects to 'one of Sheffield's greatest sons'

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2025, 15:58 BST

Footballing and local icons packed in with crowds of mourners to honour a man who has been described as ‘one of Sheffield’s greatest sons’.

The city fell quiet yesterday (July 14) as hundreds gathered in and around Sheffield Cathedral for Uriah Rennie’s funeral.

It was a sombre, yet inspirational ceremony, that honoured the tragic passing of a local hero.

Uri was the first-ever black referee to oversee a Premier League game, breaking barriers for a whole generation of fans.

Locally, he also served as a magistrate, was granted an honorary doctorate at Sheffield Hallam University, and earlier this year was named Chancellor at the university.

Trafically, on June 8 this trailblazing hero passed away.

A close friend, Patrick Meleady, told The Star: “In Uriah we have lost one of Sheffield’s greatest ever sons and ambassadors. Uriah was unique and is irreplaceable, loved by so many people not just in Sheffield but across the world.

“Uriah is is a massive loss to us all and was a great man.”

His funeral gave many a chance to remember the referee’s iconic life, with many footballing and local icons showing up to pay their respects.

Described as one of Sheffield's 'greatest sons', Uriah Rennie had made an impact on countless people's lives and hundreds turned out to commemorate him/

