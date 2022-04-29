Urgent Sheffield appeal for firefighting equipment to send to Ukraine to help with war effort

The appeal has been launched by United for Ukraine, a not-for-profit organisation working to help Ukranian refugees, who say they are in touch with fire services in the war-torn country.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Any fire rescue and fire fighting equipment is urgently needed.

“If you can help, or know anyone that can help, please get in touch.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An urgent appeal to collect firefighting equipment to send to Ukraine has been launched in Sheffield

The group has several collection points across South Yorkshire, including one on St John Street, near Bramall Lane, and they are open between 9.30am and 2pm most days.

The email address for that collection point is: [email protected]

There is also a collection point at Penistone St. John’s church

It is open between 9.30am and 1.30pm on Mondays and Tuesdays only.

To contact the organisers of that collection point, please email: [email protected]