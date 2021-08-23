Urgent appeal for volunteers at Sheffield charity shop

Chloe Patrick, Shop Manager, and Lesley Mottram, Deputy Manager, St Luke’s Nether Edge shop

The charity’s Nether Edge boutique shop is one of the 13 St Luke’s stores operated throughout the city.

And manager Chloe Patrick is putting out an urgent appeal for new volunteers to join the retail team.

“If you are looking for new opportunities, a chance to be part of a fantastic team, develop new skills and support a great cause, then please do get in touch as we really do need you in Nether Edge,” said Chloe.

“We have so many different roles available and there really is a volunteer role for everyone.

“It’s a great way to meet people, pick up some new skills and we have no restrictions on age - anybody over the age of 14 can apply.”

The Nether Edge shop recently celebrated its tenth birthday and has been given a complete overhaul to create a more boutique atmosphere.

"Our shops provide a vital fundraising stream for the hospice and volunteering for three to four hours per week can have a massive impact, helping us to build towards a more secure and successful future,” Chloe said.

Volunteer opportunities are available at all the St Luke's shops in Abbeydale, Broomhill, Chapeltown, City Road, Crookes, Crystal Peaks, e-trading, Ecclesall Road, Firth Park, Gleadless, Hillsborough Nether Edge, Stocksbridge and Woodseats as well as at the charity’s Donation Centre.