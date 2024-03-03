Blue Cross Sheffield: Urgent appeal for foster carers to help animals including kittens and puppies
The Sheffield branch of national animal welfare charity has made a desperate appeal for volunteers to help foster pets while they wait to find their forever homes.
Blue Cross, based in Millhouses, is calling out to all animal lovers to step forward to help care for their pets. Blue Cross does not have kennelling facilities, and homeless pets have been found to thrive in real homes with all the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Volunteer foster carers will be given full training, ongoing support, and all costs will be covered by the charity. Volunteers need to be aged over 18, and have their own transport for vet visits and meetings with potential new owners at the centre.
Dog foster carers need a garden or other outside space, and cat foster carers need a spare room or quiet area for cats to adjust.
Blue Cross even wants to hear from people who are only available for short periods of time, or at certain times of year, as this can be invaluable for emergency cases.
Katy Orton, centre manager at Blue Cross in Sheffield said: "We are looking for volunteer carers to foster all kinds of pets, including tiny mice up to large cats and dogs.
"It is particularly important for us to find foster homes for kittens and puppies so that they can have positive experiences in a real home during their first few weeks of life. This helps them get used to everyday noises and activities so they grow into well-adjusted, confident and happy adult pets.
"We have a super small team here at the Sheffield RABU and we are appealing for more people to come forward to join our network of incredible foster carers. Looking after pets in need is a highly rewarding experience, as is playing a vital role in finding their future happy endings."
To find out more about pet fostering and all volunteering roles currently available at Blue Cross in Sheffield visit www.bluecross.org.uk/volunteer.
If you are unable to volunteer as a pet foster carer, you can also support the volunteering at pet food banks, donating to their work in rehoming and veterinary services, or by signing up to support Blue Cross campaigns for better pet welfare. Visit their website for more information.