Urban explorer's eerie photos show inside of Sheffield's former Tinsley Transcafe damaged in arson attack

The Lost Places and Forgotten Faces Facebook page has once again shared snaps from inside a lost Sheffield institution.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:13 BST

The Tinsley Transcafe closed for the final time in 2018, before suffering critical damage in a 2021 arson attack. Since then, it has sat derelict next to the Tinsley canal, seemingly untouched.

The urban explorer behind the Lost Places and Forgotten Faces page on Facebook has shared eerie photos from inside the former cafe.

They said: "Ventured by this numerous times when out exploring Sheffield and never bothered, however recently found a spare five minutes to check it out! Inside, the remains of the old kitchen and customer seating area still remain.

"Moving further in, it was time to challenge my bravery and venture up the fire-damaged stairs to the charred upper floor.

"It's a sketchy one this, with every step potentially being my last. Risking certain paralysis if the floor gave way, I managed to get the snaps I wanted, and it was time to head back out."

Check out Lost Places and Forgotten Faces' stunning images below.

The urban explorer, Lost Places & Forgotten Faces, has shared images of the once thriving cafe with Facebook followers

1. The Tinsley Transcafe

1. The Tinsley Transcafe

The cafe closed in 2018 and suffered a "devastating" arson attack in 2021.

2. Taking a trip inside

The cafe closed in 2018 and suffered a "devastating" arson attack in 2021.

The price board is still on the wall.

3. The menu

The price board is still on the wall.

Ash covers the cafe following the fire in August 2021.

4. Leftover tables and chairs

Ash covers the cafe following the fire in August 2021.

