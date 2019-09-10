Update issued on status of Sheffield high-rise flats fire

The fire brigade has confirmed nobody was injured in a blaze at a high-rise block of flats in Sheffield this morning.

By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 11:30

Two crews from Sheffield Central Fire Station were dispatched to the scene in Brightmore Drive, Netherthorpe, at 8.40am.

The flats

A fire service spokesperson said a member of public raised the alarm after ‘seeing smoke coming from the first floor’.

It transpired that the fire was in a bin chute and had been started accidentally.

The brigade said firefighters left the scene after about 30 minutes after putting the blaze out and added there was no casualties.