Update issued on status of Sheffield high-rise flats fire
The fire brigade has confirmed nobody was injured in a blaze at a high-rise block of flats in Sheffield this morning.
By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 11:30
Two crews from Sheffield Central Fire Station were dispatched to the scene in Brightmore Drive, Netherthorpe, at 8.40am.
A fire service spokesperson said a member of public raised the alarm after ‘seeing smoke coming from the first floor’.
It transpired that the fire was in a bin chute and had been started accidentally.
The brigade said firefighters left the scene after about 30 minutes after putting the blaze out and added there was no casualties.