Update issued on status of boy cyclist hospitalised after Barnsley crash
A boy suffered a broken ankle after being knocked off his bike on a busy road.
By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 11:48
The 11-year-old cyclist was involved in a collision with a vehicle in West Way, close to Barnsley town centre, at about 12.15pm on Tuesday.
Read More
Read MoreM1 motorway near Sheffield to be CLOSED as works on £7.5 million upgrade continue
He was transported to hospital by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police today confirmed that "the boy has a fractured ankle and other cuts and bruises.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
"His injuries are no longer classed as life changing or threatening."
He remains in Sheffield Children's Hospital today.