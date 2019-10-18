Unsung heroes who make Sheffield 'great place to grow old' honoured at awards

Age UK Sheffield Age Friendly Award winners.

Unsung heroes who work tirelessly to ensure people live a long, happy retirement rubbed shoulders with city dignitaries as they were rewarded for their dedication at the Age Friendly Sheffield Awards 2019.

Members of the public were asked to nominate people, groups, organisations and businesses that they felt helped make Sheffield an ‘age friendly city.’

There were nine winners who picked up their awards at a glitzy ceremony held at St Mary’s Church in Bramall Lane.

Age UK Sheffield Age Friendly Awards. Betty Tynon is the winner of the Age Friendly Champion Award.

Among the recipients was grandfather-of-four Tony Foulds, who campaigned tirelessly to ensure American servicemen killed when their Mi Amigo plane crashed in Sheffield during the Second World War are remembered.

Other winners ranged from volunteers who have set up social groups for elderly people to people who have set up a demetnia friendly cafe.

Steve Chu, chief executive of Age UK Sheffield, which organised the event, said: “We were absolutely amazed by the incredibly inspiring stories that were submitted about the nominees and the work they carry out to improve the lives of others across Sheffield.”

Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield said he was pleased to see “some of the extraordinary individuals and local groups helping older people lead fulfilling lives” being recognised.

Age UK Sheffield Age Friendly Awards. Sheffield Mencapo and Gateway Sunday Lunch Club were the winners of the Age Friendly Sheffield Group/Project Award.

The winners are:-

Award: Age Friendly Special Recognition Award

Winner: Tony Foulds

Age UK Sheffield Age Friendly Awards. Diana Booth won the Age Friendly Lifetime Achievement Award.

Award presented by: Lord Mayor of Sheffield Councillor Tony Downing

Reason: This person has tended to the memorial of the crew of the B-17 Flying Fortress Mi Amigo that crashed in Endcliffe Park in 1944 and they are the reason that the incredible 75th anniversary memorial flypast was organised on February 22 earlier this year in which thousands of people, as well as people from up and down the country, gathered to watch.

Award: Age Friendly Sheffield Business

Winner: Remember When Café - Ruth Bartles

Age UK Sheffield Age Friendly Awards. Tony Maltby is the winner of the Age Friendly Special Recognition Award.

Award presented by: Councillor George Lindars-Hammond

Reason: This cafe is a lovely place that caters well for everyone but is especially welcoming to older people and people with dementia. They organise regular singing sessions with a paid singer for people to attend and participate in. Someone who nominated the business explained that ‘every time I visit with my mother who has Alzheimer’s, she is made to feel welcome, treated as an individual and treated with dignity and respect’.

Award: Age Friendly Sheffield Lifetime Achievement Award

Winner: Diana Booth

Award presented by: Samantha Dixon, chief executive officer of Weston Park Cancer Charity

Reason: 15 years ago Age Concern set up two activity/social groups for older people in the Arbourthourne area of Sheffield. After a few years the funding ended but a very special person continued to run the groups. This person, who is now aged in their 70s, has been tirelessly organising and running the two groups ever since.

Age UK Sheffield Age Friendly Awards. Wincobank Undenominational Church are the winners of the Age Friendly Sheffield Organisation Award.

Award: Age Friendly Sheffield Champion

Winner: Betty Tynon

Award presented by: David Campbell, Chair of Age UK Sheffield Trustees

Reason: The winner of this award helps to organise varied activities for the older people who live at Guildford View assisted living complex in Norfolk Park as well as managing the weekly Irish Elders Club which many residents attend along with many others from all over Sheffield.

Award: Age Friendly Sheffield Volunteer

Winner: Steve Howard

Award presented by: Darren Littlewood, group finance director at Henry Boot

Reason: The winner of this award is a former porter of Weston Park Hospital. Since retiring however, they haven’t stopped. They volunteer their time for Weston Park Cancer Charity and can often be seen in the hospital coordinating the snack trolley - so that patients who are too poorly to leave the wards can enjoy their favourite treats at their beside. During this time, they also provide entertainment to patients and staff at a time when it is often needed the most.

Award: Age Friendly Sheffield Fundraising Award

Winner: Dave Markham and Mike Lydiat, of Toffee Music

Award presented by: Mercy Nguru, of Harvey Pharma

Reason: Two friends decided to team up and combine their love of music with educating youngsters and entertaining older people by performing their favourite music. In doing so, they’ve visited hundreds of schools, care homes and pubs performing thousands of songs from their repertoire. Since 2012, this musical duo have together raised thousands of pounds to create a better life for cancer patients and their families, through their music.

Award: Age Friendly Sheffield Organisation

Winner: Rosemary Francis, of Wincobank Undenominational Church

Award presented by: Jay Bhayani, of Bhayani Law

Reason: The organisation that has won this award is run entirely by volunteers. There are many social activities such as singing, gentle exercise classes, coffee mornings and craft clubs. The organisation has formed an important part of the community and it is very empowering the way that people offer help and friendship to the older people in the community through is organisation.

Award: Age Friendly Sheffield Group or Project Award

Winner: Sheffield Mencap and Gateway Sunday Lunch Club

Award presented by: Ben Smalley

Reason: The winner of this award is a long standing project which offers a vital social opportunity for people at risk of social isolation and loneliness in Sheffield. The service that this project provides is for older family carers aged 70+ of people with learning disabilities and the person they care for and for older people with learning disabilities who live independently, although some of these members also care for elderly

parents.

Award: Age Friendly Special Recognition

Winner: Tony Maltby

Award presented by: Vic Stirling, of South Yorkshire Housing Association Ltd

Reason: The winner of this award is a passionate advocate for making Sheffield an ageing friendly city. They have spent much of their life’s work researching the benefits of active ageing across the life course and since retirement they have become a tireless campaigner to see Sheffield achieve this through Age Friendly status.

Age UK Sheffield Age Friendly Awards. Remember When Cafe are the winners of the Age Friendly Sheffield Business Award.

Age UK Sheffield Age Friendly Awards. Steve Howard is the winner of the Age Friendly Volunteer Award.

Age UK Sheffield Age Friendly Awards. Toffee Music are the winners of the Age Friendly Fundraising Award.