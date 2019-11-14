University of Sheffield chosen to host a series of events for major humanities festival

The University of Sheffield hosts a series of events as part of a major humanities festival from November 14 - 23.

The festival, which begins on November 14 to November 23, will see the varsity present a programme of immersive events, projections, theatre, food, music and talks in the heart of the city.

Free and open to the public, the events will celebrate the humanities by exploring themes of myths, dreams and love related to subjects such as history, philosophy, languages, literature, music and theatre.

In a statement, Dr Amanda Crawley Jackson, Director of Impact and Engagement at the University of Sheffield’s Faculty of Arts and Humanities, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded hub status for this year’s Being Human Festival.

"Sheffield is renowned for its thriving arts and cultural scene and the University is one of the best in the UK for teaching and research in the humanities, so it’s fitting that the city will be part of the UK’s national humanities festival.

“The humanities are based on subjects that are close to the hearts of many people and they explore issues that are connected to the things we are most interested in.

"For this year’s festival, our programme of events will take an in-depth look at myths, dreams and love. We’re looking forward to the events and hope as many people as possible can get involved in the activities.”

Being Human is led by the School of Advanced Study, University of London, in partnership with the Arts and Humanities Research Council and the British Academy.

Founded in 2014, the festival is about making academic research in the humanities accessible and relevant to non-specialists and audiences beyond academia and informed individuals.

Among the festival’s highlights is an event that will give people a glimpse into the music, theatre, food and costume that King Charles I and Queen Henrietta Maria experienced when visiting the Cavendish family of Welbeck Abbey at Bolsover Castle in the 17th century.