University of Sheffield announces plans to add ten floors to Arts Tower

The University of Sheffield has announced plans to extend its iconic Arts Tower by another ten floors – making it the tallest of its kind in the world.

Announcing the news on Twitter this morning, April 1, the University said: “Designs for the modification of our Arts Tower have now been finalised, with an additional 10 floors to be put in place. Work will begin later this year.”

How the newly extended Arts Tower could look. (Photo: University of Sheffield).

A University spokesman said: "We've found that 20 floors of Arts Tower just isn't enough.

“We're determined to be recognised globally as the home of the world's tallest paternoster and we'll do whatever we can to make it happen."

Early plans for the additional floors include flexible study space, tanning beds and an aviary, according to the University.

We’re sure that if the date is anything to go by though, the extension to the legendary Arts Tower might seem a bit of a tall story…and that the University might be taking its students for fools.

Opened in 1966, English Heritage has called it "the most elegant university tower block in Britain of its period" and at 78 m (255 feet) tall, it is the second tallest building in the city after St Paul's Tower on Arundel Gate.

It is famed for its paternoster lift which, at 38 cars, is the largest of the few surviving in the United Kingdom.