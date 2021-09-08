Ultra marathon runner is calling on people in Sheffield to join him for World Suicide Prevention Day

Matt Bagwell started the Run the Country Ultra event in Cornwall on September 5, will arrive in Sheffield on September 15, and is due to finish in London on October 5.

The aim of the 1,050km run is to raise funds for suicide charity, CALM - Campaign Against Living Miserably - to raise awareness of male suicide, and spread hope that help is always available.

Matt, 52, said: “I’ve been there. I’ve literally stepped onto the edge, more than once. At the last minute, for love, for family, for a tiny glimmer of hope, I chose a different path. Now I want to share hope, because I know there are so many others across the country who are facing that same darkness.

Matt Bagwell

“I want to raise funding for the professionals who save lives, every single day. When one life is saved, one person on the end of the phone paid for at CALM, then every step, every kilometre, every ultra will be worthwhile.”

The Brighton-based dad-of-two told how he has been on both sides, as he helped a man on Brighton beach earlier this year who was suicidal.

Matt will run 21 consecutive Ultra marathons, and there is an open invitation for people to join him along the route.

Chief revenue officer at CALM, Anna Jones, said: “Matt is one of CALM’s most dedicated supporters, and his ambitious plan to run the country in support of our life saving work is inspiring. His commitment to engaging with local communities and get them speaking about CALM is vital in our fight against suicide, and ensuring people live a life less miserable.”

World Suicide Prevention Day is on September 10.

Details of the Run the Country Ultra route can be found here.

Matt, who is also a certified breathwork instructor, can be found at @lovetolearnto on Instagram.

For more information about CALM, see here.