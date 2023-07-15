Families can take on the UK's longest Mega Slide this summer as 200ft of slip sliding, tubing fun comes to a farm park just one hour from Sheffield.

The National Forest Adventure Farm, just past the Derbyshire border in Tatenhill, has added a towering new slide to its 40-acre family outdoor attraction in time for the summer holidays.

Donning the title of the UK's longest Mega Slide, the huge dry-tube sliding system took two months to build at the tourist attraction near Burton. The slide is positioned between the farm’s animal paddocks and maize maze, giving users views across the whole site as they shoot down the 200ft double-lane play equipment.

Ivor Robinson, who owns the National Forest Adventure Farm with his brother Tom, said it was a unique chance to offer something different to guests.

After two months in construction, the UK's longest Mega Slide has opened right in time for the summer holidays. Photo: The National Forest Adventure Farm

He said: “Since we started the farm park in 2011 we have always been keen to offer families somewhere fun and exciting to enjoy outdoor activities together. This year we looked at what we could bring that would complement the existing attractions at the farm but offer something a bit unique in the UK.

“The Mega Slide is a great thrill-seeking activity which hasn’t traditionally been available outside of large ski slope attractions. There is nowhere else in the UK you can experience this tube sliding fun and we are so pleased to be able to welcome families this summer to enjoy something different in the Staffordshire sun.”

Sitting on top of a 30ft high hill, the slide, which uses double and single tube rings, is suitable for anyone over 90cm who is brave enough to take on the record-breaking attraction.

Powered with super slip-inducing solution, the tubes glide across the hard coating to propel riders down the slide reaching speeds of over 12 miles per hour.

The National Forest Adventure Farm offers indoor fun, outdoor adventure and farm animals. From its maize maze, to its outdoor adventure play area, barrel stampede ride, meet and feed animal areas, outdoor go-karts, guinea pig petting, jumping pillows, and more, it is an ideal family day out.