Mariia Radova, aged 23, is studying Materials Science and Engineering at the University of Sheffield and when Russia invaded her homeland, her life was turned upside down.

At 3am on February 24, the day of the first attack, she received a message from her mother. It said: “Russians attacked. They are bombing us. I love you.”

Sheffield student Mariia Radova's parents are in hiding in Ukraine.

Nineteen days have passed since the war started.

Mariia said: “I’m feeling very distressed. I would’ve hoped that I would feel a bit more to terms with the situation, but this is not happening.

“Things get even more violent every day as we speak. Quite often, I just feel helpless.”

Her parents, Tetiana, aged 45, and Denys, 49, are currently hiding out in a bomb shelter on the outskirts of Kyiv.

KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 14: Ukrainian setrvicemen are seen by the residential house which got hit on March 14, 2022 in Obolon district of Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian forces continue to attempt to encircle the Ukrainian capital, although they have faced stiff resistance and logistical challenges since launching a large-scale invasion of Ukraine last month. Russian troops are advancing from the northwest and northeast of the city. (Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

They cannot leave as humanitarian corridors, leading to safer parts of the country, are constantly under sanctioning and the threat of missiles.

In some regions, there is already no food or water.

“Luckily, my parents still have food at the minute, but it’s quite difficult to predict what’s going to happen next,” said Mariia.

When her parents left their home, they grabbed their seven-year-old cat, Alice, some clothes, and food.

All the photos and other memorabilia stayed behind – they thought they would be able to return.

Mariia fears their family home will have been destroyed by Russian missiles and shelling.

She teared up when remembering the last time she saw her parents and said: “It was just before I boarded my plane in Innsbruck, Austria. I was sad, but I was telling myself that I will see them soon, because Easter is coming up. Little did I know.”

Her parents experience shelling every day and have had to witness the deaths of their friends.

Their daughter said: “Every day, we get a message from someone saying this person died because they tried to flee the country through humanitarian corridors, which are supposed to be secure for travelling, but of course, this is not true.”

As the current situation makes it too dangerous to leave, her parents are planning to stay put in their bunker in Kyiv for now.

Mariia and her parents are talking every day. She said: “We’re usually talking about how they are. The question that I’m asking regularly, do you still have food? Do you have water? Have you made Molotov cocktails? Because without them, you cannot survive in these circumstances. They are essential weapons for you against armed violence, if you don’t have other weapons yourself.”

For security reasons, her parents cannot send Mariia pictures, as these could reveal their location.

Similarly, she cannot contact President Zelensky’s daughter, who she attended school with, to check up on her either.

Mariia’s family is part of the Russian speaking population in Ukraine and she is appalled by Putin using her community as a reasoning for the war.

“We don’t want them here. They should just leave us alone. The whole idea of this liberation is a lie, because there is nothing to be liberated from,” she said.

She is everything her parents have now and vice versa.

Mariia said: “It’s just become a bit heavy on my shoulders. Either people are in denial or they want to kill themselves. At some point, I asked myself ‘why carry on?’. I thought the only thing that makes me stay alive is my parents.”

The thought of being unwanted is strong for Mariia, as she has lost her home, her heritage and her social status. She said: “I always had some something to return to. Now I don’t have anything.”

Her parents are not receiving a salary anymore. Her father was a university economics professor and her mother a lawyer. Now, none of that matters anymore, as Mariia explained: “It’s all about survival now. Their thoughts and mine. You can’t really use your money anymore. They have been deprived of everything in a blink of an eye – it’s extreme.”

Her aunt and cousin have already fled to Germany, but her elderly grandmother in Kyiv has health problems and will not be able to flee.

“She’s taken care of by people in the church, but the problem is, the people who are attacking they have no moral, so they are bombing churches as well,” added Mariia.

She is touched by the feeling of community in Ukraine right now, as everyone cares for each other.