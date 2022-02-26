A rally is planned on Monday, February 28, from 6pm outside Sheffield Town Hall, which on Friday night was lit up in blue and yellow, with the Ukrainian flag flying.

Monday’s demonstration has been organised by the Ukrainian Solidarity Campaign, which is calling for the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops.

"All are welcome – show solidarity with Ukrainians facing invasion; oppose Russia’s war,” it said.

Sheffield Town Hall is illuminated in the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag to show the council's solidarity with citizens there and its opposition to the Russian invasion

The general secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), who has just returned from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, is due to address crowds there.

As Russian troops closed in on Kyiv on Friday night, and guns were handed out to Ukrainian civilians to defend their country, Sheffield Council shared a photo of the town hall illuminated in blue and yellow and issued a powerful message.

“This is to show our support to the people of Ukraine and show that the people of Sheffield will do all that we can to be the light in the darkness #WeStandWithUkraine,” it stated.

A rally opposing Russia's invasion of Ukraine will take place outside Sheffield Town Hall on Monday, February 28, from 6pm

Sheffield is twinned with the Ukrainian city of Donetsk, a partnership which is celebrated in the naming of Donetsk Way, near Owlthorpe, and people in the city have been sharing photos of the street sign as a way of showing their support for citizens facing bombardment by Russia.