UC Sheffield’s Class of 2024 celebrate graduation and next career steps

UC Sheffield’s Class of 2024 have celebrated their achievements at The Sheffield College’s annual graduation ceremony.

Around 420 students and apprentices have graduated from UC Sheffield, which is the home of university level qualifications at The Sheffield College.

Graduates and their families were joined by curriculum staff, college leaders and governors as well as guest speakers at Sheffield Cathedral.

Maddie Gilbank, 20, who was the student guest speaker, said: “It’s been a really great experience and a very emotional day.

Graduate Maddie Gilbank plans to become a teacher. Photo credit: Ellie Grace

“I am the first in my family to go to university and graduate, which is a big deal. I have worked so hard to get here and there have been some challenges along the way.

“Studying at the college is one of the best choices I have ever made. I would have never dreamed I could have done this.

“I have gained so much knowledge which has encouraged me to go further and complete an honours degree.”

Maddie completed a Foundation Degree in Physical Education and School Sport at UC Sheffield and has progressed to the next level.

UC Sheffield graduates celebrate. Photo credit: Ellie Grace

Now studying a BSc Honours in the same subject at Sheffield Hallam University, her goal is to become a secondary school physical education teacher.

Maddie added: “My advice to anyone thinking about doing a degree is - just go for it. The journey isn’t always easy but the results are worth it.”

This year’s graduates have completed honours and foundation degrees, higher national certificates and diplomas, and higher apprenticeships.

Angela Foulkes CBE, chief executive and principal, The Sheffield College, said: “It is an absolute honour to celebrate with our graduates, some of whom are the first in their family to study at university level.

“To see how they have grown in knowledge, skills and confidence is very moving and inspirational. I wish them all the best as they go further in their careers.”

Zena Zaman, 22, has completed a Foundation Degree in Professional Practice in Health and Social Care at UC Sheffield.

Zena is now studying a BSc Honours Degree in Occupational Therapy at Sheffield Hallam University.

Zena said: “It was very emotional for me as there were times when I didn’t think I would graduate.

“The college and my tutors have been really good helping me to carry on with my studies when I felt like giving up.”

Meanwhile, basketball player Cavan Graham, 22, moved all the way from the Turks and Caicos Islands to Sheffield to study sport at the college.

Cavan has just graduated with a Foundation Degree in Sport Coaching and Exercise and is continuing with his degree studies at Sheffield Hallam University.

Cavan, whose career ambition is to become a professional basketball coach, said: “It feels really great to graduate.

“It has been a big change moving here but it is good to get out of your comfort zone and I have felt very well supported at The Sheffield College.”

Ellis Ward-Joel, 20, has graduated with a Foundation Degree in Music Performance and Production and plans to have a career in the music industry organising and promoting gigs.

Ellis decided to stay on after completing the Extended Diploma in Music Performance and Production at the college and is now progressing with the BA Honours qualification.

Ellis said: “I’ve really enjoyed my studies at the college which is why I have stayed on. It’s a friendly environment, the class aren’t too large and I know the tutors.”

College alumnus and dental technician Megan Barker has graduated with a Higher Apprenticeship in Learning and Skills Teacher.

Megan studied dental technology at the college before becoming a member of staff in the same department.

Megan now lectures in dental technology and has completed her qualification to continue with her professional development.

Megan said: “It can be tough trying to manage your studies with working but you get a lot of support and it has all been worth it. It’s great for my career.”

In addition to the student speaker, guests also heard from Alexis Krachai, President of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Managing Director of Counter Context, and Jamie McAnsh, a disability athlete and advocate, and inspirational speaker.

The ceremony on November 22, 2024 closed in traditional style with the youngest graduate ringing the ceremonial bell.

The bell tolling signals to the city of Sheffield that a new class of graduates are making their way into the world. The ceremony was followed by a drinks reception at Cutlers’ Hall.

The college has achieved a silver rating in the Teaching and Excellence Framework 2023. Run by the Office for Students, the TEF focuses on teaching, learning and students achieving positive outcomes from their studies.

The ratings reflect the extent to which a provider delivers an excellent experience and outcomes for its mix of undergraduate students and across the range of its undergraduate courses and subjects.

UC Sheffield offers higher technical qualifications (HTQs) developed with employers, as well as honours and foundation degrees, higher national certificates and diplomas and higher apprentices.

Find out more about university level qualifications and upcoming open days. Visit https://ucsheffield.sheffcol.ac.uk