The App Drivers and Couriers Union (ADCU) has today (September 28) asked drivers not to log on or accept jobs.

They are also urging customers not to use the service in support of the 24-hour walkout in what they are calling a “digital picket line”.

Drivers will also be picketing outside Sheffield’s Uber Green Light Hub on Concourse Way from 1pm this afternoon as part of a simultaneous protest in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Nottingham, Manchester, Leeds and Glasgow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Uber drivers are staging a 24-hour strike today. They are not logging on to jobs and are asking customers not to use the app.

Will I still be able to get a ride during the Uber strike?

Uber drivers are being asked by the union not to log on to the ride-hailing app for entire of Tuesday, September 28.

It does not necessarily mean there will be no drivers available as some will still choose to log on.

But, the union is also asking customers not to use the app anyway.

The union said in its call to action: “Please support he strike by not booking the service and by making alternative travel arrangements on Sept 28.”

While not explicitly stated in any of the union’s protest material, it is expected to affect the Uber Eats home delivery service as well.

Why is the 24-hour Uber strike happening?

The union claims Uber has not honoured a landmark court ruling from February 2021 that ordered the firm to recognise its 70,000 drivers as workers and not self-employed individuals.

They were required to ensure they earned at least the National Living Wage, with paid-for holiday time and a pension plan.

This included paying drivers for “waiting time”, which the union says Uber has not done, and has also accused the company of unfairly sacking drivers with no compensation or right of appeal.

Uber has issued a statement to say it is working with unions to raise standards for drivers.

Today, members of the union are calling on the firm to scrap fixed price fares and upfront pricing, reduce Uber’s cut of all jobs from 25 per cent down to 15 per cent, and raise the cost of jobs from £1.25 per mile to £2 per mile.

Yaseen Aslam, ADCU president, said in a statement: “It is shameful that Uber continues to defy the highest court in the land to cheat 70,000 workers out of pay for 40% of their true working time.

“The drivers know they deserve and are legally entitled to much more than Uber is offering.

“This strike is just the beginning and there will be much more unrest until Uber does the right thing and pays drivers all that they are owed, both pension contributions and working time.”

An Uber spokesperson said: “Following the historic trade union recognition deal with GMB, drivers have an even stronger voice within Uber.

“We are working together with our trade union partner to raise standards for drivers through greater transparency and engagement.