Tyson Fury: South Yorkshire-connected boxer admits to bedding 500 women and calls it 'pure filth'

'Everything that's bad I do or have done', he said in a candid podcast interview where he also admitted to being a 'liar and a cheat' in previous relationships.

The sporting star has been married to his wife Paris since 2008 and the two share six children together.

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris married in Doncaster in 2008.

Speaking to Boxing News Online, Tyson said: 'I'm a liar, a cheater, a proud, vain person. Everything that's bad I do or have done. We all make mistakes, don't we?

'The only thing I ever regret in life is having sex before marriage. If I could erase that then my life would be practically perfect. I regret all the filth that you do with people.

'I must have had sex with over 500 women, more, I don't know, I've lost count.'

'I look at that now as pure disgusting. I'm not a religious person, but I like to help people and do good things. I'm stopping all the bad stuff,' he added.

'I've packed in the drinking and going out. I can get up now, go and take the kids somewhere on a Saturday morning rather than being in bed till 12 o'clock.'

Tyson met Paris met when she was 15, and they didn't start dating until after Paris' 16th birthday.

The two tied the knot in 2008 at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church in Doncaster – and as practising Catholics, Tyson and Paris didn't have sex until officially becoming husband and wife.

'Even after we got engaged, Tyson would sleep in a caravan at my parents' home, while I slept inside the house,' Paris has previously explained in the past.