Sheffield is to become the national headquarters for ice skating today – and two of the biggest names in British Winter Olympics history will be in the city to mark the occasion.

Jayne Torvilll, famous for winning ice dancing gold at the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics with Christopher Dean, and Robin Cousins, the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympics gold medalist, are to officially open British Ice Skating’s new home at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield.

English Institute of Sport Sheffield.

READ MORE: This is how a pubs boss plans to make this Sheffield suburb a ‘cracking night out’

The organisation will become the latest major sporting governing body to be based in Sheffield, joining GB Boxing, British Para Table Tennis, British Wheelchair Basketball England Netball, Badminton England and Goalball UK.

Paul Hudson, head of sport and leisure at SIV, which operates EIS Sheffield and iceSheffield, said: “We’re delighted that Jayne and Robin will be joining us to mark what will be a landmark moment for EIS Sheffield and for British Ice Skating.

READ MORE: : Bullet holes seen in front door of Sheffield councillor’s house

“British Ice Skating will become the latest in an impressive line-up of sporting governing bodies to be based here in Sheffield, which is fantastic recognition for our city.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 12:15pm to mark the organisation’s relocation to the Steel City.

READ MORE: Popular Sheffield city centre bar closes – and cryptic message is spotted on door

After the grand opening, all attendees will be invited across to iceSheffield, where the British Ice Skating Young Stars Competition will be taking place.

In addition to this, Jayne and Robin will be hosting a masterclass for young stars talking about their hard work and dedication to the sport, and their experiences as skaters.