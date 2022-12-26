Two people reportedly involved in road crash near major Sheffield tram route

Two people have reportedly been involved in a road traffic crash this afternoon that has resulted in major delays on the city’s tram network.

Sheffield Supertram tweeted that the incident in Gleadless Townend was a ‘non-tram road traffic collision’ and caused considerable disruption to the tram network before the incident was cleared at about 4pm. Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed sent in a video from the scene to The Star and said the fire service, ambulance and police were in attendance.

He added that the ‘major incident’ happened at the junction of White Lane and Ridgeway Road. A fire service spokesperson said crews from Parkway, Birley Moor and Lowedges fire stations were dispatched to the scene amid reports two people had been involved in a collision.

The spokesperson said there were no details available at this point as to the extent of their injuries. We have asked police and the ambulance service to comment and are waiting for replies.

Emergency crews at the scene.