Two people receive medical treatment at huge Sheffield barn blaze
Two people have received medical treatment at the scene of a huge barn blaze in Sheffield this morning.
By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019, 09:14
Seven fire engines and about 35 firefighters are tackling the blaze at a farm off Pea Fields Lane, Bromley, close to High Green.
Crews from across Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham have been at the scene since before 5am after a large number of hay bales caught fire.
A fire service spokesperson said two people have been treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but they did not need to be taken to hospital.
They added that firefighters were still tackling the blaze as of 9am and an investigation into the cause will be launched once the fire is out.