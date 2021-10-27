Two men wanted after £160,000 of tools stolen from Sheffield railway depot
Two men are wanted in connection with a high-value burglary after £160,000 of tools were stolen from a Sheffield railway depot.
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 5:07 pm
On September 20 at around 12.30am, two men broke into a railway depot and stole £160,000 worth of items before loading up a van and leaving.
The items stolen included tools, electronics, and batteries.
Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may be able to help their investigation.
Anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040 quoting reference 2100070251.