Two men wanted after £160,000 of tools stolen from Sheffield railway depot

Two men are wanted in connection with a high-value burglary after £160,000 of tools were stolen from a Sheffield railway depot.

By Alastair Ulke
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 5:07 pm

On September 20 at around 12.30am, two men broke into a railway depot and stole £160,000 worth of items before loading up a van and leaving.

The items stolen included tools, electronics, and batteries.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may be able to help their investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Do you recognise this man? Police believe he may be able to help with their investigation after £160,000 of tools were stolen from a Sheffield rail depot.

Anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040 quoting reference 2100070251.

CRIME: Total crime down 12 percent in the last year across South Yorkshire - including fall in knife crime

CRIME: Is Sheffield city centre safe: South Yorkshire Police increase patrols following alleged murder and stabbings

CRIME: Barnsley teenager admits killing 15-year-old boy in 'unprovoked' knife attack