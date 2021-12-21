The two victims were speaking to a taxi driver in Fitzwilliam Street when they were struck by a dark coloured Mercedes at around 3.20am on December 12.

The car failed to stop at the scene and drove off in the direction of Charter Row.

Both men required hospital treatment for minor injuries.

