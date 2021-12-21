Two men injured in hit-and-run in Sheffield city centre

A driver is wanted by the police after two men were injured in a hit-and-run in Sheffield city centre.

By Alastair Ulke
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 10:47 am

The two victims were speaking to a taxi driver in Fitzwilliam Street when they were struck by a dark coloured Mercedes at around 3.20am on December 12.

The car failed to stop at the scene and drove off in the direction of Charter Row.

Both men required hospital treatment for minor injuries.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 170 of December 12.

