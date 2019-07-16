.

A member of the public discovered the kittens on 3 July and contacted the animal welfare charity.

RSPCA animal collection officer Ollie Wilkes went to collect the kittens. He said: “The woman found the kittens shut inside a box and dumped in a graveyard in Rother View Road, Rotherham, and took them home.

“Unfortunately this is something we see a lot at this time of year.”

Last year (2018) the RSPCA‘s centres and branches took in 28,986 cats and more than 90,000 cats over the last three years.

Most kittens are typically born between April and September which means during the ‘kitten season’ the charity ends up with large amounts of young cats coming into its care.

July sees the most cats coming into the charity’s centres and branches with 2,622 in 2018, 3,386 in 2017 and 3,143 in 2016 in that month alone.

The charity has also seen a shocking peak in abandonments over the summer period with 58% more cats being dumped in July last year compared to January. (July: 9,691. January 3,990)

Ollie added: “It’s really important that cat owners get their pets neutered in order to avoid unwanted and unplanned litters and stop future suffering of kittens.

“The RSPCA alongside other charities and vet clinics are able to help with the cost of neutering and it is a simple and quick operation. The RSPCA encourages owners to neuter their cats as soon as they are old enough - which is from four months old.

The kittens, now named Boo and Spook are currently being cared for by fosterers from RSPCA Milton Keynes & North Bucks branch. They will be rehomed if they are not claimed.

To find out more about caring for cats and kittens visit www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/pets/cats and to offer a rescue cat a home please go to www.rspca.org.uk/findapet.

Last summer (June, July, August) there were 23,673 abandoned animals reported to the RSPCA. Sadly, the RSPCA sees a peak in the number of abandoned animals during the summer with an 85% increase from the winter months.