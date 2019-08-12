TV priest and Strictly star declares his 'mysterious affection' for Doncaster on Twitter
Television star and priest the Reverend Richard Coles has spoken of his ‘mysterious affection’ for Doncaster – despite never having properly visited the town.
The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant and former Communards star took to Twitter to share his love for the town while changing trains en route to Edinburgh yesterday.
Sharing a picture of the platforms, he told his 189,000 Twitter followers: “You know how you can have a mysterious affection for a place, to which you have no connection, know no one there, and only ever pass through?
“I have this for Doncaster.”
He also told his followers how he’d admired Doncaster Minster from the train and added: “I just eyeballed it. I knew the vicar there awhile ago who was the Diocesan exorcist, wore a beret, and had many a spooky tale.”
The Church of England priest, 57, who is openly gay, has become a television and radio favourite and was formerly keyboard player alongside Jimmy Somerville in The Communards, the 80s musical group who scored success with Don’t Leave Me This Way.
In 2017, he was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing and has also appeared on Celebrity Masterchef, Would I Lie To You? and other TV comedy panel shows.
Twitter followers were quick to invite him to experience Doncaster in all its glory.
Emma Williams tweeted: “My old home town is a fab place. Would love to give you a tour if you ever fancy disembarking instead of passing through; the Minster is beautiful.”
Alex B Cann said: “The kettle's always on at Trax FM if you want to alight one day!” while Tim Buckle posted: “Pop in sometime, you’ll get a proper Yorkshire welcome #doncasterisgreat.”
Sean Alexander wrote: “Me too.......Donny is my second home, great people, great memories, love going back there........Donny showed me that’s Northerners really are friendlier than us Southerners....…”
The Rev Coles, vicar of Finedon in Northamptonshire and the regular host of BBC Radio 4's Saturday Live programme, was en route to Edinburgh.