Tv presenter Charlie Webster opens up on cash strapped childhood

She told former Blades star Chris Kamara on his Plusnet podcast: "I'm from the inner city.

"We were really poor, I do remember my mum going on about being tight - my mum always trying to find a bargain, she'd go to the market to get the leftover food.

"She found this fruit, which we now know is a pomegranate but at the time, no one knew what it was. We used to sit and eat them with pins for hours.”

Sports presenter Charlie Webster has had a successful career after a tough start to life.

Each episode of The Chris KaMORE-a podcast features different celebrities discussing how Brits could have a little more money in their pockets if they got over their well-known embarrassment and awkwardness.

Charlie, aged 38, said: "We moved a lot, and one of the houses had a coal fire and we used to cook on the coal fire, which was the same fire that used to heat us.

"People used to think we were vegetarian, because we could never afford meat.

"It was tough at points."

But this helped shape her so she was prepared for challenges to come. Charlie told Kamara how when she was 21, there were a thousand people that went for the casting of a presenting job with Spanish football giants Real Madrid.

"I’m this Sheffield chip-on-my shoulder type of lass and I went for the job interview. Everybody had a suit on and everybody was a bloke.

"I had ripped jeans on, a t-shirt, long blonde hair and I thought 'oh my god' and I very nearly walked out again.

"But it was the Sheffield chip on my shoulder, the stubbornness and I thought I'm going to sit here and I'm going to get this job."

Charlie, a former Tapton High School pupil, landed the presenting job on Real Madrid TV, interviewing the Galactico team before heading off to ESPN and Sky Sports.

Other guests on the podcast series include comedian and Celebrity Juice host Keith Lemon and singer and songwriter Simon Webbe from boyband Blue.