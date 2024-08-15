Trust celebrates latest international recruits passing OSCE

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In July, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) celebrated the latest 14 international recruits to pass their Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE) at a special graduation ceremony.

To mark this success, 10 adult nurses and four midwives were presented certificates by senior colleagues during the event.

Since 2021, the Trust has successfully trained and recruited 214 international individuals from over 18 countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Estelle Burton, who is part of the International Recruitment team, said: “This was a fantastic event to celebrate everyone's hard work and a great opportunity for everyone to network with fellow colleagues and peers at the Trust.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospital celebrates international recruits after completing Objective Structured Clinical Examinations.

“It has been our honour to be able to support all our International Educated Colleagues settle into life in the UK and DBTH.”

Completion of the OSCE enables international candidates to practice clinically within the UK.

Known to be a challenging assessment, the OSCE tests clinical competence through a circuit of stations. Under a time limit, students must perform set tasks in each scenario ranging from examinations to showcasing their ability to communicate with patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the event, Karen Jessop, Chief Nurse at DBTH, said: “The lengths you have gone to get here are inspiring. It is our privilege to have you as part of our teams - thank you for everything that you do.”

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospital celebrates international recruits after completing Objective Structured Clinical Examinations.

For many of the recruits, preparation for the OSCEs began months before they entered the country. Once here, they had roughly four to six weeks to complete their study and preparation for the exam.

As part of the celebrations, one recruit performed a traditional Indian Bollywood dance for attendees.