Tropical Butterfly House: Meet Odín the raven, whose artwork has been flying off the shelves

A talented bird at South Yorkshire’s Tropical Butterfly House has been wowing visitors with her amazing artwork.

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 26th Apr 2023, 06:29 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 06:29 BST

Odín the raven has mastered the use of a paintbrush, creating colourful masterpieces with a few swishes of her beak at the popular wildlife park in North Anston, near the border between Sheffield and Rotherham.

Odín, who recently turned 10, began honing her artistic skills around eight years ago.

A spokeswoman for the Tropical Butterfly House said: “We started using different tools for her to use in her beak and then gradually gave her a brush. We gradually got her used to using an easel. It did take quite a lot of training but she eventually dipped a brush into a pot of safe paint or food colouring.”

Odín, who appears to have a predilection for black and red, doesn’t create too many artworks, as staff at the attraction say ravens are ‘very intelligent’ birds and ‘get bored easily’.

“But when we do have paintings, we sell them in the gift shop and the money goes to conservation,” explained a spokeswoman for the butterfly house.

Odin the raven started learning how to paint when she was around two years old. Her artworks go on sale at the Tropical Butterfly House in North Anston, near Sheffield.

Odin the raven started learning how to paint when she was around two years old. Her artworks go on sale at the Tropical Butterfly House in North Anston, near Sheffield. Photo: Picasa

Odin the raven painting one of her artworks at the Tropical Butterfly House in North Anston, near Sheffield

Odin the raven painting one of her artworks at the Tropical Butterfly House in North Anston, near Sheffield Photo: Picasa

