Tributes pour in for tragic Sheffield girl following death in Turkey

Star readers have expressed their heartache after a little Sheffield girl died while on a family holiday in Turkey.

Lily Gibson, from Halfway, was on holiday at the Bodrum Holiday Resort with her parents when she began to complain of feeling unwell.

Lily Gibson.

Her dad took the three-year-old to a Turkish walk-in centre last year where she was given over-the-counter painkillers before Lily died in their hotel room.

Details of the tragedy emerged at a pre-inquest review into Lily’s death at Sheffield Coroner’s Court last Monday.

A number of Star readers have now taken to Facebook to express their sadness over the tragedy.

Adele Mayfield said: “My heart goes out to the family. RIP little one.”

Jamela Hashem described Lily as a “little angel.”

Melanie Scott posted: “Just so sad. Poor baby girl, poor family. RIP beautiful.”

Dawn Holmes said: “RIP sweetheart.”

Christine Fuller added that it was “so sad.”

At a pre-inquest review assistant coroner, Professor Robert Forrest, said they needed to ‘explore every possibility’ into her cause of death.

More than £4,000 has now been raised for the family on a GoFundMe site with her uncle Chris describing Lily as a ‘beautiful’ and ‘happy’ girl.

It read: “To lose a child under any circumstances is horrific, to lose a child whilst on a family holiday when it should be a time of joy and love is hard to even fathom. That is exactly what has happened to a wonderful family whilst holidaying in Turkey.”

A Thomas Cook spokeswoman said: “Our deepest condolences are with the family after the heartbreaking death of their daughter on holiday last year. We have provided the coroner with all the information we have been able to gather from the hotel and healthcare facilities.

“We continue to support the coroner and the family in any way we can and await the outcome of the inquest.”