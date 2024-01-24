Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have poured in to the Sheffield Wednesday-mad, dad-of-two from Sheffield after his heartbreaking passing.

Richard Markham spoke with The Star's Danny Hall about his brother, Matt, who sadly took his own life after the pair had laughed together over a post on Facebook.

Richard shared numerous childhood memories he'd shared with Matt. He said: "Because we were close from being kids, really close, it wasn't really like I looked up to him as such... It was more just like being best mates than anything else.

"We grew up liking the same sort of stuff and were quite close in age, so that helped. I remember flying down our steep road in the back of our other brother Chris's plastic tractor, with one of us holding on in the trailer in the back."

Matt was 36 years old when he passed, with his wife Kelsie and young daughters, Isla and Thalia, now beginning to pick up the pieces of a life without him. "He was normally a really positive bloke," Richard told Danny, "A loving dad and husband, and someone who was always there for me when I needed him."

Following the article, numerous people, many of whom knew Matt, have left tributes and comments expressing their condolences to his family.

Toni Hancock wrote: "He was such a lovely guy. Will be missed by so many of us. Sending you all lots of love Richard."

"RIP Matt," Amanda Joyce said, "so many memories to look back on. Thinking of your family at this time x."

Rather than dwell on his brother's decision, Richard is keen to remember the good times

Tom Badkin commented: "A great guy and was a pleasure to have known him and worked with him, always knew how to make people laugh. Condolences for the rest of his friends and his family, did not expect this in a million years."

Another friend, Terri Jane Duckworth, shared: "Matt was a lovely guy, you would have never guessed what he was going through. He was always the one you could guarantee who would be putting funny/ sarcastic comments on FB and my Sheffield United posts. Thoughts are with all the Markham family at this horrendous time, fly safe Matt x."

