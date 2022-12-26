‘She was such a force of nature, it’s hard to believe she’s not here anymore’ – tributes have begun to pour in for a Sheffield councillor, and former lord mayor, who died after a short tillness.

Anne Murphy who has tirelessly served the city of Sheffield – both as a councillor for the Manor Park ward and as the city’s Lord Mayor between 2017 and 2018 – passed away on the evening of Friday, December 23, 2022 following a short illness.

Councillor Sioned-Mair Richards is Sheffield’s current Lord Mayor, and worked alongside Anne in representing the Manor Castle ward in Sheffield.

Coun Richards contacted members of the council to inform them of the news of Coun Murphy’s sad passing on Christmas Eve 2022, and described it as the ‘worst thing’ she has ever had to do.

Coun Anne Murphy.

Paying tribute to Coun Murphy, Coun Richards said: “Anne was the best colleague you could have. She was enthusiastic, she was passionate. We knew she had been ill, she’d had to have two kidney transplants."

“She wasn’t ideological, she was passionate about [fighting] injustice and fighting for what’s right.”

"I’m just devastated. She was such a force of nature that it’s hard to believe she’s not here anymore.”

Anne was one of the driving forces behind a successful campaign for one of a new fleet of submarine hunters being built for the Royal Navy to be named after Sheffield, following in the proud tradition of its forebears, the second of which was tragically sunk during the Falklands War.

Coun Anne Murphy passed away on the evening of Friday, December 23, 2022, following a short illness

The announcement that one of the Royal Navy’s eight new Type 26 frigates would be named after the city came in November 2018.

She has also been an instrumental part of the drive for Sheffield to be recognised as the home of football.

Speaking in March 2020 – as a 180-page document was unveiled at Sheffield’s Town Hall by the Sheffield Home of Football (SHOF) group – Anne, who was chair of SHOF, said: “Football is far more than just a game. That’s why it’s of paramount importance we develop our unique position as its home.

“The sport builds communities, encourages social cohesion, boosts health and well-being and is a major contributor to the economy.

International Workers Memorial Day service held outside Sheffield Town Hall in 2017. Pictured is the-then Lord Mayor of Sheffield Anne Murphy after she laid a wreath.

