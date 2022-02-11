Tributes paid to Sheffield Elvis fan who worked with Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and was one of UK's oldest carers

June Shepherd, who has died aged 86, worked as a carer into her 80s. She was voted in the top ten best carers in a national competition entered by thousands.

Born June Parkin, the daughter of Annie and Tom Parkin, on June 11, 1935, she was named after the month of her birth.

June was brought up on School Road, Crookes, along with her three brothers, and was a pupil at Crookes Endowed School.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

June and Les on their wedding day

She had a tough childhood as her father died aged 32 when June was only six. When she was old enough she took on a morning and evening paper round to help toward the upkeep of the family.

Although only slightly built, June enjoyed participating in school sports which took place on Bolehill Crookes and it was there that she met husband Les when they were both aged 12.

They began courting as teenagers and were married when they were 19 in September 1954.

The couple had five children, Elaine, Toni, Kevin,Gary and Stephen and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2019.

June and Les on their 67th anniversary

When June left school she had several jobs working in a shop, a laundry, Bassetts sweet factory and at Bedford’s Engineering as drill sharpener.

While completing his National Service in the RAF in 1956, Les was based next to an American Air Base and was introduced to rock and roll music including Elvis Presley.

June became hooked on his music and continued to be until she died.

The couple were regulars at The Railway Hotel, Wadsley Bridge and loved singing along to the Hillbilly Cats, Young Once, well into their 80s.

June Shepherd with Mrs Taylor on her 100th birthday

Anyone visiting their Parson Cross home would be in no doubt June was an ardent Elvis, and Rock and Roll fan and she had what could only be described as a mini shrine to him with pictures videos and CDs

When the opportunity arose for June to return to work she took a position at Osborn Mushet Tools on Penistone Road.

It was there that she worked with a young aspiring musician. When he managed to get a record released with his band, he offered June a copy for £1, but told him she don't want “that rubbish”. The young man, who replied “you'll be sorry when we’re famous” was Joe Elliott who went on to be lead singer in Def Leppard.

Away from music June also participated in The Star walk in 1973 when women were first allowed to participate and even had the race number one.

School photo of Les Shepherd

Later in 2013 at the age of 78 she took part in a one-off Star walk in Hillsborough Park to raise funds for the Women of Steel statue.

June worked as an auxiliary at the Northern General Hospital past the retirement age of 60, staying until she was 62.

Still keen to carry on she signed up to an agency, and worked for the Homeinstead care agency for over seven years, were she was nominated for her national care award.

June died peacefully at home, with husband Les.