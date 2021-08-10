A man was found collapsed on the grass verge outside Blackstock Road, close to the junction with Ironside Road, Gleadless, late at night on Saturday, August 7.

He was reportedly found not breathing on the path by a member of the public. He was taken to hospital and sadly pronounced dead.

Floral tributes have this week appeared at the scene on Ironside Road in memory of the deceased man, who has been named locally as ‘Lee’. He has not yet been publicly named by South Yorkshire Police.

Tributes have also been paid online by friends and family, with one person who knew him calling him “a proper character”.

One friend, Gemma Allen, wrote to say: “I just like to say he was the best friend you could ever wish for and I’m gonna miss his cheeky smile and his cheeky laugh and the way he always made sure you were OK even when you were down.

"He was like my brother I'm so devastated. Don’t know what I’m going to do feel so lost.”

Another man who knew him, John Robinson, wrote: “We’re all going to miss him he was a proper character bless.

"He knew everyone. We were all his friends.”

South Yorkshire Police says the unexplained death is not being treated as suspicious, and the force is yet to publicly identify the man.

Emergency services were called at around 10.45pm to reports of a man collapsed on the street. He was pronounced dead at 11.35pm.

Residents living in the block of flats outside which the man was found dead told on Sunday how the news had left them shocked and heartbroken.

One person said: “It's shocking. It's Gleadless Valley but there's been nothing untoward recently."

Another resident said: “It's awful. It’s just heartbreaking.”

A police cordon and a crime scene investigation operation at the scene was taken down on Sunday evening.