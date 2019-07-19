Tributes as well known and popular Doncaster Market butcher Pat Queen dies

Doncaster butcher Pat Queen, who has died after a cancer battle.

Mr Queen, a familiar face on the markets for more than four decades, died this morning after a battle with cancer, his family announced.

News of his death at the of 59 was announced on Facebook, with dozens of tributes pouring in for Mr Queen who ran Queens Butchers for more than 40 years.

Son Danny wrote: “Well the heavens have opened for you Dad - raining like mad. Was 20c earlier! Love you you’ll always be my hero.”

Mr Queen was one of the market’s best known stall holders, with his colourful patter and wide selection of fresh meats making him an instantly recognisable face to shoppers in the meat market.

As well as being a popular butcher, he also strove to represent other market stall holders and was keen to promote the market at every opportunity.

His death comes just a few days after he had celebrated his wedding anniversary with wife Gaynor.

Tributes have been quick to pour in for Mr Queen, a dad of three, whose son Danny worked alongside him on the stall.

Georgia Butler wrote: “RIP Pat Queen devastating news! Thinking about all the family. What an amazing man , heartbreaking you will be massively missed.”

Dellana Lewis‎ wrote: “He was one of life’s true gentlemen,” while Kendal-Katiee Smith‎ posted: “Rest in peace Pat, you were a lovely man and such a joy to be around, always put a smile on everyone’s face! You will be missed greatly! Fly high up there."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toni Sharpe wrote: “RIP to this amazing legend!

“You certainly was one of a kind. People always knew who you were and even if they didn’t they certainly could hear you! No more suffering big man.”

Steffan Cairns wrote: “Rest in peace Pat Queen – such a great man a sad loss.

“Growing up on the market with Pat, he would always stop and talk to me as a young lad and ask how I was.

“He always had time for anyone - respect him so much such a strong man he will be missed greatly.”

Nick Lee added: “(Doncaster) Rovers through and through and Mr Donny Market. Heaven has gained a true gent.”

And Simon Lindsay wrote: “God bless you Pat Queen, absolute gent who always had a smile on your face. Lots of friends to meet you up there, I’ll be having a drink for you mate.”