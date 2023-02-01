Tributes have been paid to a Sheffield community stalwart and photographer, after his death aged 87.

Peter Wolstenholme was a familiar face to community groups across Sheffield, taking pictures for them for over 50 years, and his pictures were a popular feature in The Star.

But his family has announced his death, on January 26, after a short illness.

Peter provided pictures for scores of organisations across the city as a volunteer, as well as getting his hands dirty working for local environmental charities. His work was frequently used in The Star.

Tributes have been paid to a Sheffield community stalwart and photographer, Peter Wolstenholme, after his death aged 87. Peter is pictured with wife Margaret when they celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

De La Salle School, Pitsmoor

Born in 1935 on the Manor, Peter attended St Theresa’s school at Manor and then De La Salle School in Pitsmoor, before becoming an apprentice electrician. But his apprenticeship was interrupted by his national service, which saw him working on airborne radar with the RAF in North Wales. He returned to Sheffield to complete his apprenticeship, and went on to work for a number of Sheffield toolmakers including Dormer Tools.

But throughout that time his big passion was photography. As well as his work as an electrician, he took photographs for his employers’ staff magazines.

Daughters Jane and Kathryn said they remembered he set up in a dark room to develop his pictures in the the bedroom he shared with wife Margaret in the family home in Woodhouse, behind a thick blackout curtain in the corner of the room. He used to hang negatives to dry in the bathroom.

Tributes have been paid to a Sheffield community stalwart and photographer, Peter Wolstenholme, after his death aged 87. Peter is pictured while working with The Star for a blitz anniversary edition. Picture Scott Merrylees

Peter started submitting pictures to The Star. If he saw a newsworthy incident, like a police line, he would take a picture, quickly process the pictures, and take them to the office. He also contributed memories to the paper.

Woodhouse Washlands

He also became involved with many community organisations. He did work for Woodhouse Washlands nature reserve, as well as the Shire Brook Valley Conservation Group, near Hackenthorpe, and Sheffield Royal British Legion. As well taking pictures at events, he took pictures to document changes at the washlands.

Every year he took pictures of the Woodhouse Sworddancers’ traditional Boxing Day performances, and helped local schools by photographing their events.

He was rewarded for his community work with an invitation to one of Queen Elizabeth II’s garden parties at Buckingham Palace, which he attended.

Peter continued to take photographs right through his life. Last year, one of his pictures, of a mistle thrush, won a competition for a place in the Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust’s 2023 calendar.

Daughter Jane said: “He kept taking pictures right until the end. Over the last 15 years or so he had switched to digital pictures, and even in hospital before he died, he took pictures on his mobile phone.

“He was always very proud when his work went in The Star. You would walk in and he would have the paper out on the kitchen work top.”

Claire Lewis, editor of The Star said: “Everyone at The Star is sad to hear about the death of Peter Wolstenholme. He was a talented and enthusiastic photographer who has helped chronicle events in Sheffield for decades, and who will be greatly missed by the whole community.”

