Tributes as one of Sheffield's oldest residents and church stalwart dies days after 106th birthday

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 12th Mar 2025, 05:02 BST
A former Sheffield health worker, magistrate and church stalwart, who was one of the city’s oldest residents, has sadly died - just days after her 106th birthday.

Mary Barbara Charles, moved up to Sheffield after World War II, and was well known for her work with patients at both Middlewood Hospital and the Northern General Hospital.

She celebrated her 106th birthday on February 20, but sadly died on March 4, after a short illness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Mary Barbara Charles, one of Sheffield's oldest residents, has died after her 106th birthday. Photo: Charles familyplaceholder image
Mary Barbara Charles, one of Sheffield's oldest residents, has died after her 106th birthday. Photo: Charles family | Charles family

Mrs Charles was brought up in London, and was training to be a medical social worker when the war started in 1939. She spent the war working as a fire warden, spotting incendiary bombs from the top of a building.

She told her family of memories of sheltering under tables, and in the London tube stations.

After meeting her husband, Frank Stanley Charles, who was from Sheffield, the couple settled in Sheffield, first in Crookes and then at Park Avenue, near Endcliffe Park. Mr Charles, who had served in the army in North Africa, was well known as the manager of the Midland Bank’s Broomhill branch.

After bringing up five children, she returned to work as a medical social worker in Sheffield, working with patients from Middlewood and the Northern General.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Mum was part of the interface between people being in hospital and being at home.” said her son, Andrew. “It was a bit like care in the community before it become a well known thing.”

She was also known locally for her involvement with the Inner Wheel, a club for woman similar to the Rotary Club, and her local methodist church. She was involved with Endcliffe Methodist Church, later moving to St Andrew’s Methodist Church on Psalter Lane.

Son Andrew said his mum had lived independently to the end at her own home. She was still driving until she was aged 100, when she stopped because she was concerned over her eyesight.

He said: “She was known for her integrity, and people would often seek her opinion for that reason.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mrs Charles’s funeral will be at Hutcliffe Wood crematorium, at 12.30pm on Monday, April 7, followed by a service of thanksgiving at St Andrew’s Psalter Lane.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Sheffield and South Yorkshire news sent directly to you.

Related topics:SheffieldResidentsCommunityWorld War II
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice