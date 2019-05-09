Tributes have been paid to a well-known Doncaster magistrate and leading Freemason after his death at the age of 70.

Stuart Grantham had been a magistrate in Doncaster since 1989 and was also heavily involved with the Freemasons and Doncaster’s Danum Round Table during his career.

Mr Grantham died peacefully in hospital on April 26, surrounded by his family.

He was Deputy Provincial Grand Master Yorkshire West Riding for the Masons and had been instrumental in opening up the so-called ‘secret society’ with a series of open days at Doncaster's Masonic Hall in Priory Place.

In an interview last year, he said: "We've opened up the Masonic Hall to the public. I don't think that's very secretive.

"This idea of secrecy is now getting to be a bit frustrating and that is the main reason why we opened up the masonic hall. We're thinking we may do it every year. Non Masons come here often anyway to take part in functions."

A retired wholesale fish merchant, he first became involved in the Freemasons in the 1980s.

A tribute on the West Yorkshire Freemasons website said Mr Grantham had been called to ‘higher service’ and added: “Our well beloved Brother has been called by the GAOTU (Great Architect of the Universe) and passed peacefully to the Grand Lodge above on Friday, 26 April.

“As Freemasons, we are taught to prepare for our inevitable destiny, however, the rapid decline and untimely death of VW Brother Stuart has come as a shock.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Ann, children, grandchildren and all the family.”

An obituary described Mr Grantham as the beloved husband of Ann, loving father of Laura, Alexander, Madeleine and Nicholas and also a devoted grandad and brother.”

A Requiem Mass will be held at St Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, Cantley on May 14 at 1.15pm followed by committal at Rose Hill Crematorium at 3pm.