Much-missed barman Steve Keeton has become a permanent part of the pub he worked in after a lovingly-created mural of his image was painted on the wall of the boozer where he pulled pints.

Steve, aged 33, became one of the 1,046 people to die of Covid in Doncaster on January 20, but his friends at The Queen pub in the town's Market Place have kept his memory alive with a permanent painting on the pub's wall.

Kath Thorpe, co-owner of The Queen pub in Doncaster, with the new mural of Steve Keeton, who died after suffering from Covid-19

Steve was also well known for performing with a number of Doncaster bands, including the Mutton Hawks, Dead Man’s Boots and Medicine Bow.

Artist and barmaid Ann Zig, 34, said: "It was really just done on instinct. We all loved Steve and wanted to do something in his memory.

"He was a musician - he ran the club's open mic nights - and a picture of him playing his guitar just seemed right. We just miss him so much and we wanted to do something that would do justice to his memory."

Landlady Kath Thorpe said: "We just wanted him to always be with us. We loved him so much, he was like family. Now he's there on the wall looking down on us making sure we don't give short measures!"

Ann added: "If the pub ever changes hands I'm going to hack it off the wall and take it with me."