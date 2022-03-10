TRIB3 team beats £10,000 half marathon target for St Luke’s Hospice in Sheffield

The TRIB3 team have raised more than £10,000 for St Luke’s Hospice

Over the past three years the TRIB3 team have raised more than £40,000 for St Luke’s.

And members at the gym’s Ecclesall Road site have given the charity a massive boost by signing up to the Half Marathon, which takes place on March 27.

“We are so pleased that TRIB3 have come up with another great way of supporting us in our 50th anniversary year,” said St Luke’s Fundraising Account Manager Anna Gott.

“They set themselves a target of £10,000 and we are overwhelmed that they have already passed that figure, the total keeps on rising and it’s now reached a brilliant £12,674.