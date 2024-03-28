Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After being granted planning permission for the Common Farm Solar Energy Park last summer, to the west of the Todwick Road Industrial Estate in Dinnington, developer OnPath Energy (formerly Banks Renewables) has now completed an archaeological excavation on the 116-hectare site.

OnPath Energy says any items of archaeological interest will be catalogued and referenced in the final report that will be submitted to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

The firm is expecting building work on the project to begin early next year and to take around 12 months to complete.

Strengthening work has also been carried out on thedrainage channels across the site following the completion of the investigation work.

The Common Farm Solar Energy Park will have an installed capacity of up to 49MW, enough to meet the average annual electricity requirements of up to 18,800 family homes.

Jill Askew, senior project manager at OnPath Energy, says: “Making a detailed recording of the archaeological and geological history and constitution of all our proposed development sites is an important part of the planning process.

“The independent team of experts we appointed have conducted a thorough assessment of how this land is composed, and we’re looking forward to seeing what their investigations reveal.