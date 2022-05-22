Tramlines Festival 2021 at Hillsborough Park.

Launched in February, ‘Tramlines in the Community’ is now accepting applications for funding where projects, organisations and charities are invited to apply for grants of up to £500 or in some circumstances, £1,000.

Timm Cleasby, Head of Operations for Tramlines, said: “Tramlines has always supported a variety of charities and good causes over the years and it feels like we’re taking it to the next level with the launch of the Tramlines Trust.

“We will be ramping up the money that we raise on site and now we’re in a position to support many more Sheffield campaigns - I can’t wait to see some fantastic projects come to fruition.”

In 2021, the festival raised £34,500 for charity, which brings the total since moving to Hillsborough Park to £103,000.

Money was raised through a charity raffle, guest-list donations, ticket donation opt-ins, charity merchandise sales and ‘Nulty’s’ backstage bar - an area named after the late Festival Director, Sarah Nulty.

Projects to be funded must be based in South Yorkshire, and successful grants will align with the Trust’s key pillars.

The Trust does not require applicants to have registered or existing charity or organisation.

Individuals and new groups are welcome to apply, however the project must advance purely charitable purposes.

The deadline for applications is Friday, July 1 2022. To find out more about the requirements and to make an application visit here.

.