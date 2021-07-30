Tramlines survey launched to find out what residents in Sheffield suburb think of festival

Day one of Tramlines Festival. Pictures: Dean Atkins

The music festival last weekend was the first of its kind to return to England following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, with around 40,000 festival-goers descending on Hillsborough Park.

But the event was not without is snags.

Many Hillsborough partygoers and residents were aggravated when evening trams were cancelled on all three nights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parking was an area-wide struggle and revellers were unhappy with the festival’s “no re-entry” restriction, meaning anyone leaving the venue would not be allowed back in.

Now, Hillsborough’s Labour party has launched a survey of residents’ experiences to present to the organisers and Sheffield Council.

Questions include how residents feel about Tramlines and how positive it is for the area. Residents are also asked to discuss if it caused any disruption.

Councillor George Lindars-Hammond for Hillsborough said the group has had 500 responses since the survey launched on Monday through an online form and through 4,000 letters sent to residents.

He said: “We’re not asking how you found the food.

“We want to know how the festival is for people in the area. Some recognise it has wider benefits and but some have had problems and we want to know what those problems are.

“Certainly, there will be a core of local people who are opposed to Tramlines but there is also very large support for it and that’s eminently clear.”