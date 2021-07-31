Families trying to buy early bird tickets for Tramlines 2022 were frustrated this week when a bug kicked them out the queue for adding children's tickets. File photo from Tramlines 2021.

Thousands of people are thought to have queued up online at 6pm on Monday, July 26 to buy tickets for the 2022 event.

However, many people trying to buy a child’s ticket were frustrated to find a website bug caused them to be kicked out of the shop page and back into the queue.

David Storey (right) with his friends and family at Tramlines 2021. He lost out on early bird tickets for next year's event after the website bug kicked him out the queue.

It meant the most eager fans aiming for the early bird tickets who should have got their place at an earlier price were let back in later to find they now needed to pay extra for standard tickets.

Tramlines acknowledged the issue on their Twitter page and reported it was fixed at 8.41pm – by which times parents and families after early bird prices were all out of luck.

Tramlines says any who experienced this issue should email [email protected]

Disgruntled David Storey, from Hillsborough, lost out on tickets because of the fault.

After enjoying the 2021 festival last weekend, he was trying to buy tickets for four adults at £90 a head and a child for £10 through ticket vendor Gigantic.

He said: “We had the phone, the tablet and the computer open from 5.45pm waiting in the queue.

“Forty minutes later we were let in and allowed to buy but when we tried to add a child’s ticket it crashed and said too many people were trying to tickets and kicked us back into the queue.

“It happened three more times. It finally went through at 7.30pm when the price had risen to £120 per person.

“I’m disgusted. Sure the issue was fixed but during that time the price had gone up so much.

“If they've got this issue and it keeps crashing they should hold their hands up and honour the prices that people were offered when they were let in from the queue.

“I've paid £120 extra, which is the price of a whole extra ticket.”