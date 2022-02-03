Who is performing for Tramlines 2022’s comedy lineup?

Sheffield’s biggest city-based music festival has announced the lineup for its 2022 comedy stages this July.

The big names at this year’s event include award-winning performer Seann Walsh on Friday, household name Russell Kane on Saturday and 8 out of 10 Cats favourite Jason Manford on Sunday.

Sheffield's Tramlines Festival has announced its comedy headliners for 2022. Picture: Richard Derbyshire

They are joined by a huge troupe of famous performers from UK stand up and television, including Michelle Shaughnessy, Alisdair Beckett-King, Karen Bayley and Lily Philips.

Other acts include Scott Bennett, Vince Atta, Danny McLoughlin, Matt Read and Ivan Brackenberry.

For a full line up of all of Tramlines 2022’s comedy acts, see below.

Tramlines 2022 adds more big music and comedy names

Organisers have announced that weekend tickets have sold out, with 95% of the festival's tickets now sold.

Only an extremely limited number of Day tickets available are available.

Day tickets for Tramlines are priced from £50 plus booking fees and can be purchased alongside VIP ticket options from www.tramlines.org.uk.

When is Tramlines 2022, where will it be held and what is it?

One of the biggest writing credits in comedy TV Seann Walsh has been announced as one of Tramlines 2022's comedy headliners.

Tramlines is Sheffield’s number one music event of the year.

Fans and organisers call it “Sheffield’s biggest party” and this year’s event will mark the 13th edition of the festival.

This year’s festival will see the fan favourite return to Hillsborough Park from Friday, July 22, to Sunday, July 24.

To see the full line up of music guests announced so far, click here.

TV funnyman and 8 out of 10 Cats mainstay Jason Manford has been named as one of the headliners for Tramlines 2022's comedy stages.

The annual blowout features over five stages of music, art, performance, a stellar comedy lineup, family friendly area, and a genre-spanning lineup of the internationally acclaimed to grass roots talent.

It comes after Tramlines was chosen in 2021 as a key study for the Government’s Event Research Programme to monitor the spread of Covid-19 after the end of restrictions.

It was the largest festival in Western Europe to go ahead since lockdown restrictions were eased and marked a national celebration of the return to live music.

Tramlines 2022’s comedy line up so far

Friday Comedy

Russell Kane will also be headlining the comedy stages at Hillsborough Park this July. (Photo credit: Andy Hollingworth)

Seann Walsh; Scott Bennett; Michelle Shaughnessy; Alisdair Beckett-King; Vince Atta; Danny McLoughline

Saturday Comedy

Russell Kane; Tom Ward; Karen Bayley; Harry Stachini; Jack Gleadow; Matt Read

Sunday Comedy