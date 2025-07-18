Festival fashion is really just whatever you choose to wear at a festival.

But some people go above and beyond to create some of the weird and wonderful outfits that you simply couldn’t wear in many other settings. Whether its all clashing colours and patterns, sequins, mesh or crochet, it’s what gives festivals that ‘je ne sais quoi’.

These are 15 of the wildest, brightest or group effort outfits we saw at Tramlines 2024, so this is what you have to top at Hillsborough Park on July 25-27.

Can you beat two full length wedding dresses? How about head to toe tie-dye or all-the-lads in Hawaiian shirts?

1 . Tramlines 2024 - Best outfits (so far) A bucket hat is the epitome of festival attire. | Errol Edwards Photo Sales

2 . Tramlines 2024 - Best outfits (so far) The boots, the mesh top, the tattoos, the hats and sunnies - these girls have nailed it. | Errol Edwards Photo Sales

4 . Tramlines 2024 - Best outfits (so far) This whole group looks outstanding, from the rhinestone face stickers to the timeless bucket hat | Errol Edwards Photo Sales