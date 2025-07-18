Tramlines: 18 candid throwback photos of fans at last year's Sheffield festival to get you in the mood

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2025, 09:34 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

Only one more week until Tramlines is back at Hillsborough Park - enjoy these pictures of fans singing and dancing in 2024 to get you in the mood.

Tramlines 2024 had a lot going for it - plenty of sunshine, a brilliant line up including Human League and Sophie Ellis-Bextor - and no wipeout mudbaths caused by torrential rain like in 2023.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

Now, it’s just a few more sleeps to go until the festival returns on July 25-27, with Pulp, The Reytons and Kasabian heading to Sheffield for a star studded weekend.

To help you get excited, take a look through our gallery of fans out dancing, singing and living in the moment last year. Can you spot yourself among the partygoers?

Fans danced as the Everley Pregnant Brothers played their yearly gig at Hillsborough Park

1. Tramlines Festival 2024

Fans danced as the Everley Pregnant Brothers played their yearly gig at Hillsborough Park | Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Young fans enjoyed Sheffield's own the Everley Pregnant Brothers at Tramlines

2. Tramlines Festival 2024

Young fans enjoyed Sheffield's own the Everley Pregnant Brothers at Tramlines | Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
One of The Snuts' youngest fans enjoying their mainstage set

3. Tramlines Festival 2024

One of The Snuts' youngest fans enjoying their mainstage set | Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
The whole crowd was smiling as Jamie T headlined on Saturday

4. Tramlines Festival 2024

The whole crowd was smiling as Jamie T headlined on Saturday | Charley Atkins

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldHeadliners
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice