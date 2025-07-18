Tramlines 2024 had a lot going for it - plenty of sunshine, a brilliant line up including Human League and Sophie Ellis-Bextor - and no wipeout mudbaths caused by torrential rain like in 2023.

Now, it’s just a few more sleeps to go until the festival returns on July 25-27, with Pulp, The Reytons and Kasabian heading to Sheffield for a star studded weekend.

To help you get excited, take a look through our gallery of fans out dancing, singing and living in the moment last year. Can you spot yourself among the partygoers?

1 . Tramlines Festival 2024 Fans danced as the Everley Pregnant Brothers played their yearly gig at Hillsborough Park | Dean Atkins

2 . Tramlines Festival 2024 Young fans enjoyed Sheffield's own the Everley Pregnant Brothers at Tramlines | Dean Atkins

3 . Tramlines Festival 2024 One of The Snuts' youngest fans enjoying their mainstage set | Dean Atkins

4 . Tramlines Festival 2024 The whole crowd was smiling as Jamie T headlined on Saturday | Charley Atkins