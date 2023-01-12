Commuters have rallied to keep an iconic Taylor Swift cutout visible from a flat window in Manchester after its owner shared they could be moving to Sheffield.

The life-size cutout of the "Shake It Off" singer has looked out from an apartment window in Manchester for five years and is loved by Metrolink tram passengers.

But when the flat's owner, Red Redmond, aged 32, announced they were moving to the Steel City, commuters feared the missing cutout would leave a gap that could never be filled.

However their love story with the 2D singer, affectionately known as 'Tram Taylor', will continue after hundreds of its lovers rallied to persuade Red to leave it in the flat.

Fans even tried to lobby Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham on social media to step in and save the much-loved figure from exile.

Red, a comedy promoter at The Leadmill in Sheffield, is hoping to rent the flat out to a Taylor Swift fan who will look after the cutout during their exile.

They said: “I would obviously love to bring her with me but she's obviously found her home in Manchester and she means a lot to so many people.

“I can't sell my flat because of a cladding issue and I need to rent it out so she'll be staying in the window for the next few months. My hope is that we can get someone to rent out the flat who will keep her in.

“It sounds silly but I've had hundreds of direct messages basically requesting to rent the property and keep her in it. It's crazy how many people have messaged - I think it's added value to my flat to be honest.”

Red first displayed the cutout of the American singer-songwriter in their window in 2017 after being given it at a Taylor Swift-inspired club night at the Leadmill.

The cutout, which has its own hashtag on Twitter, quickly became a landmark among city centre commuters as it can be viewed from the Cornbrook Metrolink stop.

Red has said that Tram Taylor is “seen by thousands of people each day” and is also used as a milestone for those who go past it on a regular basis.

They said: “Six months after she had been up, I started to see some tweets of people discussing her online. Basically every year since I've had her in the window, it just suddenly goes viral and there will be people tweeting or talking about it.

“She just gets seen by thousands of people every day because she's on their commute to work or people see her on their way home. She's kind of like a milestone or a marker for if you're ten minutes from home for example.

“I've heard people say that they'll text each other whenever they pass Taylor Swift because then it means their partner knows they are ten minutes from home.”