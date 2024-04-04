Training field for rescue dogs at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary to be approved – despite objections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, based in North Anston, has applied for planning permission to use a field in Ravenfield to exercise, train and rehabilitate rescue dogs.

The field, off Moor Lane North, is currently used for equestrian purposes and the site adjoins Hilldrecks View – a residential cul de sac.

The plans are set to be decided by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s planning board at their next meeting on April 11.

Meeting papers say the dogs at the sanctuary need general exercise and, in some cases, rehabilitation due to neglect.

The training will allow the dogs to be rehabilitated for future adoption, and the site will not be open to the general public.

Although the site is in the green belt, RMBC planning officers say the application warrants ‘very special circumstances’, as there is a lack of adequate space at Thornberry’s headquarters, and exercise and training are ‘essential’ to ensure the rescue dogs are suitable for adoption.

However, eight letters of objection have been received by RMBC.

Objectors have raised concerns such as overlooking; traffic and parking; noise, and a ‘lack of consultation’ with residents.

One letter states that the proposal will lead to ‘increased noise from barking dogs and … will distract children in nearby schools’.

However, a report by planning officers states that a secondary access will be provided to allow ‘potentially unruly dogs’ to get out of vehicles in a separate pen so they don’t come into contact with horses or other users of the site.

It adds that a noise impact assessment ‘demonstrates that the noise from the dogs will not be harmful to the amenity of neighbours,’ and that Thornberry will be required to erect a 2.2m acoustic fence to absorb potential noise.

The report concludes that “very special circumstances are considered to exist to justify the development.