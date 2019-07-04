Trainee Sheffield police officer following family's footsteps in line of duty

Lois Hunt-Brown has been mainly office-based for the last seven years working as a dispatcher for the force – but she is now making the leap into patrolling the streets as a uniformed officer in Sheffield.

And as a nod to her family’s long connection with the force, she will be starting her career wearing her dad James’ collar number, 2675, which he wore during his 30 years as an officer.

Lois Hunt-Brown.

She will not only be following in her father’s footsteps but other relatives too as her mum and stepdad were also police officers.

Lois said: “I am incredibly proud to take on my dad’s collar number, we are a police family through and through and I know how important a collar number can be.

“Both my parents worked for South Yorkshire Police, my dad left the force as an Inspector at Snig Hill, but he also spent time as a mounted officer along with countless other roles.

“My mum was also a police constable, mainly working in Sheffield as a financial investigator. It doesn’t stop there – my stepdad worked in CID and finished his career as a detective chief inspector.

Lois' dad James.

“It really is all I’ve ever known and despite some of the family trying to put me off a uniformed role, they have been my inspiration.”

She added: “It’s been a very emotional couple of months, getting through the interview process is tough, especially as I’ve tried a few times before and it’s not worked out.

“However, this time it has all fallen into place, it feels right and I’m ready for the challenge, especially wearing this number.”

Lois' proud dad James said: "After I retired in 2015, my collar number wasn't assigned to anyone else, which is quite unusual, maybe it's been waiting for Lois.

“She will be a fantastic officer, having worked in dispatch at Atlas Court she has had a lot of valuable experience and she is ready for the role.”