Tragic Shiregreen boys laid to rest in emotional service attended by hundreds

Blake and Tristan Barrass - aged 14 and 13 - were laid to rest in the sunshine of Grenoside Crematorium on Thursday at a service attended by hundreds of mourners.

The cortege was led into the grounds by 300 bikers and two Lamborghinis, reflecting the boys’ love of fast cars and motorcycles, before their single coffin was carried into the chapel to Ed Sheeran’s Thinking of You.

Grenoside Crematorium Vicar Lisa Scott described Blake as a boy who really loved his football, wore his heart on his sleeve and always made people feel loved.

Tristan on the other hand wanted to be different, she said. Mischievous and lovable, his multi-coloured hair got him in trouble with his teachers, but he would always make you smile.

Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s See You Again was played before Blake and Tristan’s family and friends paid tribute to them in a service rich with emotion.

Family friend Danielle Baines said Blake and Tristan were ‘two beautiful boys who touched the lives of everyone they knew’.

She said: “Blake had a natural ability to make everyone smile even if they were having a bad day. He cared about everyone and he had such a big heart.

“Tristan was brave and knew exactly who he was. He did what he wanted to do no matter what anyone thought. And he loved to express himself through his clothes.”

“Both of them were amazing and I can’t describe how proud I was of them. I think that is how we should remember them.”

Another family friend, Matthew Saunders, said: “I have been trying to process everything that has happened. Trying to make sense of something that will never make sense.

“I hope that love will be enough to bring us through the darker days. I hope they are doing all the things they like to do and all the things they never got chance to do. I hope they are smiling in the sunshine.”

And Blake and Tristan’s cousin Storm said she would ‘always love them and never forget them’.

“I know your spirits are in a better place and you will always be waiting at heaven’s door,” she said.

Lisa Scott brought the service to an end by saying everyone’s lives had been made better for having known them, before Happier by Marshmello, a song specially picked for occasion by their siblings was played.

She said: “They were loved more than words can say. More precious to so many than they ever realised. We lay them to rest today surrounded by your love and friendship.”

“We know that you are at peace now but you will be with us throughout eternity. We hold Blake and Tristan in our hearts and memories from this day forward.

“We share their stories and remember them and honour their memories by carrying on. Today we let you go into the freedom of the wind and the sunshine.”

14-year-old Blake and 13-year-old Tristan died at Northern General Hospital on Friday, May 24 after being rushed from their home in Gregg House Road in Shiregreen earlier the same morning.

Their mum, Sarah Barrass has been charged with the boys’ murder, alongside Brandon Machin.

A provisional trial date has been set for November.