Liam Flynn was found inside his grandmother’s conservatory where he was pronounced dead by a paramedic on September 22 at around 8.30am.

Area Coroner Peter Nieto described how several “farewell” notes written by Liam and expressing his “regret” were found in the house - on Reynard Crescent, Renishaw.

The court heard the last contact Liam’s mother Gail Flynn had with her son was at around 7pm the day before his death.

The Coroners Office, at Chesterfield Town Hall

Reading from her statement, Mr Nieto said: “He gave no indication that he was having any thoughts about taking his own life.”

Mr Nieto described how Derbyshire Police received a call the morning Liam was found from a window cleaner reporting concerns.

In evidence from Liam’s mother the court heard her son - who moved from Huddersfield to live with his grandmother in Renishaw in 2017 - had alcohol and depression difficulties.

Reading from her statement, Mr Nieto said: “She describes Liam as having difficulties in early childhood.

“He became isolated during his teenage years and later developed obsessive behaviour.”

After moving to Renishaw, Liam was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome - while lockdown during the pandemic “affected him in particular”.

The court heard in May 2021 Liam’s mother contacted Derbyshire Recovery Partnership reporting that her son was drinking heavily - up to “20-40 units of alcohol per day”.

However during a telephone assessment in June, Liam told the service he had stopped drinking “completely” and did not need any support.

Concluding that Liam died by suicide, Mr Nieto said: “Mr Flynn left notes which can be read as farewell notes and provide evidence of intention.

“Mr Flynn was likely experiencing poor mental health at the time and was prescribed antidepressants.

“He had also been having problems with alcohol use.”